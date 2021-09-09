Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Shares Gap Up to $462.64

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $462.64, but opened at $481.19. Fair Isaac shares last traded at $463.10, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

