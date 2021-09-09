FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. FansTime has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $284,125.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00172942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044581 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

