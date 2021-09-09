Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Tops $4.20 Billion

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $4.20 billion and $1.74 billion worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 94.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00003563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00173264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044299 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.