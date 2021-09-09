Fear (FEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.02 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Fear has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fear has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00165067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

