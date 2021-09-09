FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.5% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.27.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.86. 34,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,667. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $222.89 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

