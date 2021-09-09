FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $346.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $366.00 to $346.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.27.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.86. 34,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx has a 12-month low of $222.89 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $161,210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

