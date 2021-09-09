Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 3.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 32,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,316,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $70,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

