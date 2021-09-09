Fetch.ai Trading 40.2% Higher This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002088 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $732.11 million and $253.34 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

