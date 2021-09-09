FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 156,490 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of FibroGen worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

