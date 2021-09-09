Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.28. Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 56,406 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.