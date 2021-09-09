Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.61% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 407.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

FMAT stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23.

