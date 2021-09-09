Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

