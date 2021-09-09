Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.25 and last traded at $59.32. 218,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 335,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.65.

