Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.78. Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 4,246 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

