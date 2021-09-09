Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.55. Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 6,162 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

