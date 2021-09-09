Filo Mining Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Filo Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11).

FIL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.95 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.95.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 10,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$109,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 452,050 shares in the company, valued at C$4,624,471.50.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

