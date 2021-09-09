Financial Contrast: Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) vs. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Digimarc alerts:

52.8% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Digimarc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digimarc and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -211.08% -43.84% -37.01% dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Digimarc and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 1 0 0 2.00 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00

Digimarc currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.40%. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.00%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than Digimarc.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digimarc and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $23.99 million 22.05 -$32.54 million N/A N/A dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc.

Summary

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III beats Digimarc on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. Digimarc was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.