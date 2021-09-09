Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Trading Down 0.3%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.16 and last traded at C$15.17. Approximately 18,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 30,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.21.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.65.

In other news, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$42,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$154,875. Also, Director Morris Fischtein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.32, for a total transaction of C$76,614.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,800 shares of company stock worth $315,571.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.