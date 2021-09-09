Firo Trading Down 9.1% This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $94.58 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.70 or 0.00016386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00017164 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,282,655 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

