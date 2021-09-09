First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,581 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of First BanCorp. worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 731.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,167 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after buying an additional 1,107,984 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 888,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 285.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 527,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

