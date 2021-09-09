First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $122,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $630,102.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 155,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

