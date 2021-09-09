First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE FR opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.