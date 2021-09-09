First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.48.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.89. 2,587,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,384 shares of company stock worth $3,970,170. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $71,843,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of First Solar by 120.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

