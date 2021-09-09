First Trust Expanded Tech (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Expanded Tech (NYSEARCA:XPND) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. 1,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Expanded Tech (NYSEARCA:XPND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 8.88% of First Trust Expanded Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

