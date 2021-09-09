First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.14

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.14 and last traded at $128.14, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

