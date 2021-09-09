FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after buying an additional 999,434 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,236,000 after buying an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

FE opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

