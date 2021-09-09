Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post $561.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.49 million and the lowest is $550.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $476.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Five Below by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE opened at $182.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.09. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a one year low of $122.87 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

