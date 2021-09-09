Flow (FLOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $21.49 or 0.00046382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $160.84 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00130907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00190475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.20 or 0.07316786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.53 or 0.99885528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00831605 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

