Fluity (FLTY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,019.00

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Fluity has a market cap of $796,317.11 and approximately $4,019.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fluity has traded down 56% against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00130746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00189320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.55 or 0.07331011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.30 or 0.99699799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00822061 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,764,638 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.