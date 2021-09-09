Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £164 ($214.27).

FLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

FLTR stock opened at £142.75 ($186.50) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £112.90 ($147.50) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a market cap of £25.04 billion and a PE ratio of -345.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of £140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.