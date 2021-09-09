Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.3% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,645. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.