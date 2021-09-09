Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for about 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,798. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.