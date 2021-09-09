Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,484 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,266,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.38. 141,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,013. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.79.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

