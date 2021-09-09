Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 181,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,859. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

