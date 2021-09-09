Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.6% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.26. 22,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,704. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

