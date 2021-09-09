Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 9.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $78,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $425.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

