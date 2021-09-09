Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $646,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 37,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 948,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 365,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,281. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

