Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,510 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.13. 81,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,945. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $234.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

