Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $139,831,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,218. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.45. 140,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,337. The stock has a market cap of $225.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.