Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,372 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises approximately 5.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Corteva worth $47,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. 52,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,475. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

