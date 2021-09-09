Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,811 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

INTC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,529,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

