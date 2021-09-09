Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $18.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:FSUMF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. 19,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,418. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

