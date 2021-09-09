Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Trading Up 0.3%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 2,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 80,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

