Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.89. 16,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 472,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTAI. began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

