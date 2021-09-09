Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSM. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

Shares of FSM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 96,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

