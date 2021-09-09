Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Shares of FVI stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 649,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,201. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

