Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.69. Fossil Group shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 2,617 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $658.06 million, a PE ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,183,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

