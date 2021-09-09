Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Fosun International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

