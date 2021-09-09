Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.42 and last traded at C$9.50. Approximately 244,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 464,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.57.

FRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

