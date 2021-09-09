Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 34,730 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Palo Alto Networks worth $100,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

PANW traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $468.66. 16,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,311. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.39 and its 200-day moving average is $369.01. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $470.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,684 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,379. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

